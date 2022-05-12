HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Positives vs negatives | Will the four-day week make it to the US?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will the four-day week make it to the US?

The four-day week is likely something that many of our readers will be familiar with; and for those who aren’t, the concept is quite simple. Instead of working a standard five day week, those campaigning for a four day week claim that it’s beneficial not just for the worker, but the employee too.

Overall, it’s a concept which has been viewed as deeply divisive. Those for and against the idea have largely dismissed it as nothing more than an intriguing, yet completely infeasible, concept. That is, until recently.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

Feature
5 mins read
Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Changing our ways' | Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling

News
6 mins read
What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?

Podcast
1 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence