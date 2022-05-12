Firm to finally conduct racial equity audit after shareholder urging

E-commerce monolith Amazon.com, Inc. has announced in a recent securities filing ahead of its May 25th board meeting that it has appointed a firm to conduct an independent audit into how its policies and procedures impact its nearly US $1m hourly employees.

Former US Attorney-General Loretta Lynch will lead the audit, alongside other members of the law firm she belongs to, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.