HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Green it up | Sustainability rises on the mployee agenda as two-thirds demand action

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sustainability rises on the mployee agenda as two-thirds demand action

67% of employees want their workplaces to become more sustainable, new research from businesswaste.co.uk has revealed.

Businesswaste.co.uk, a leading expert in business waste recycling and disposal, polled over 1,500 employees and found that, not only did more than two-thirds demand that their employer became more sustainable, but nearly two-thirds (62%) would be more likely to work for a sustainable company.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence