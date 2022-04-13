Sustainability rises on the mployee agenda as two-thirds demand action

67% of employees want their workplaces to become more sustainable, new research from businesswaste.co.uk has revealed.
Businesswaste.co.uk, a leading expert in business waste recycling and disposal, polled over 1,500 employees and found that, not only did more than two-thirds demand that their employer became more sustainable, but nearly two-thirds (62%) would be more likely to work for a sustainable company.
