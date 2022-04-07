Diversity at work sabotaged by lack of effort, new data rules

A third of Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse people have left or considered leaving a job due to lack of flexibility, according to new research commissioned by Business In The Community (BITC), The Prince’s Responsible Business Network and Ipsos UK.

This compares to one-fifth of the white working population, who’ve also considered leaving a role due to lack of flexibility, suggesting that Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse people feel less supported by their employers than white people.