Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

While many will identify April 1st as the time to play a harmless prank on a friend, family member or co-worker, the date also signifies the start of a very important campaign – Stress Awareness Month.

Organised by the UK-based Stress Management Society, the annual period has been held every April since 1992 to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic. And the last two years have been the most challenging many of us have ever faced.