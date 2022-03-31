HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Starbucks | TikToks at work are leading to sackings, do we need revised social media rules?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
TikToks at work are leading to sackings, do we need revised social media rules?

A Starbucks worker says he was sacked after making TikTok videos about working for the company – claims which have put the issue of social media policies under the spotlight once again.

As reported by the Daily Dot, TikToker user @heyimozzy shared a video in which he claimed the coffee shop chain had told him: “Due to the nature of your TikToks we have decided to separate you from the company”.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence