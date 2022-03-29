Boss accused of ignoring 'vulnerable' worker sexual harrassment claims

Fast food chain Chipotle subjected young female employees to “egregious and ongoing” sexual harassment so severe that two employees quit their jobs, according to a lawsuit.

Legal documents filed in America by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission allege that the Mexican-style food company “cultivated a toxic work environment when it allowed a male service manager and a male crew member to sexually harass several young female employees” at one of its branches in Washington state between 2019 and 2020.