7 in 10 workers would like to see businesses combat loneliness

Nearly three quarters of workers (73%) believe their employers should take action to mitigate against the loneliness they experience while flexible working, new research has revealed.

In a survey conducted by Survation, Silicon Reef reached out to over 1,009 people in the UK in February and found that employees see it as the responsibility of their leaders to take action to support them with the challenges of remote/flexible working, including mental health challenges. 44% of those surveyed said this support should come in the form of opportunities for mental health breaks and support, while 41% thought more social media interaction with employees would be helpful. 19% think that big applications like the metaverse could help them.