How are businesses pivoting work perks for the modern age?

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the expectations of employees in many ways, from the schedules that they want to work, the work-life balance that they want to maintain and the benefits that they want to receive. And, new research has suggested that employers have responded to these changing expectations and are offering packages that reflect these new employee priorities.

According to a survey from Indeed, some bosses are calling time on using food and alcohol as employee perks. Instead, they are increasingly offering wellbeing-related incentives and dog-friendly offices in a bid to appeal to workers.