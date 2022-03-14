Facebook owner Meta axes famous work perks amid hybrid working

The days of Meta (formerly Facebook) employees receiving lavish perks may be coming to an end. Employees in Silicon Valley who previously enjoyed a free laundry and dry-cleaning service were informed on Friday in an internal Meta post that this service has been cut.

Additionally, their free dinner (offered as a perk for employees who worked late) has now been pushed back from 6pm to 6.30pm. The last shuttle bus into the city leaves at 6pm, so employees no longer have the perk of filling up take-out boxes full of food to eat at home later.