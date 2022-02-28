HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Girl power | Getting rid of CVs results in increased gender diversity, trial finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Getting rid of CVs results in increased gender diversity, trial finds

Women are more likely to be hired for senior positions than men when a skills-based approach rather than a CV-driven approach is taken during the hiring process, new research has found.

Currently, women account for just 31% of senior management positions. The research by de-biased recruitment consultants Applied found this increased to 52% – an increase of almost 70% – once a skills-based hiring approach was used.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence