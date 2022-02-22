HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Paternity leave | Twitter CEO impresses staff with work-life balance action

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Twitter CEO impresses staff with work-life balance action

Last week, Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal hit the headlines after it was reported that he will be taking a “few weeks” off for paternity leave following the birth of his second child.

According to the Guardian, Agrawal become CEO of the social media firm in November when its Co-Founder, Jack Dorsey, stepped down.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence