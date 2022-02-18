Zuckerberg's Meta values rebrand mocked by staff as 'confusing'

Meta’s attempts to rebrand its company culture and values, including calling co-workers ‘Metamates’ have been met with confusion and mockery among the firm’s workforce, the New York Times has reported.
The company formerly known as Facebook recently revealed its latest bid to distance itself from the eponymous name of its most famous social media platform, which continues to face scrutiny over privacy concerns, hateful content and misinformation.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.