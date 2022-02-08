HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Painful abuse' | Tesla cause HR furore after staff accuse function of 'rampant' racism

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Tesla cause HR furore after staff accuse function of 'rampant' racism

HR bosses at Tesla have been accused of ignoring complaints of racism from employees, and instead punishing the staff who raise the allegations, reports have said.

The Daily Beast and the LA Times, among multiple publications, have reported that several former staff at the electric car making giant were subjected to racial abuse, only to see no action when the matters were escalated to human resources.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence