HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

Omicron | Firms scrap Christmas parties due to Covid variant - should you?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firms scrap Christmas parties due to Covid variant - should you?

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is swiftly becoming a key area of concern for HR, casting doubt over plans for festive celebration.

As of today, 22 cases are reported across the nation, and due to the highly transmissible nature of this particular variant, it appears that it may well soon infect many more within the coming weeks and months. Naturally, this is causing concern among the HR community, with January office return plans potentially being put on hold as we learn more about the next phase of the pandemic and the Omicron variant’s role in its future.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Lead explains why wellbeing is now main workplace priority
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Q&A | HR Lead explains why wellbeing is now main workplace priority

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Why we all need a little more recognition
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The post-Covid employee | Why we all need a little more recognition

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Job ads for WFH vacancies drop by a QUARTER
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Is remote work dead? | Job ads for WFH vacancies drop by a QUARTER

  • News
  • 3 mins read
What our HR community is prioritising in Q4
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What our HR community is prioritising in Q4

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence