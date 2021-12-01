Firms scrap Christmas parties due to Covid variant - should you?

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is swiftly becoming a key area of concern for HR, casting doubt over plans for festive celebration.

As of today, 22 cases are reported across the nation, and due to the highly transmissible nature of this particular variant, it appears that it may well soon infect many more within the coming weeks and months. Naturally, this is causing concern among the HR community, with January office return plans potentially being put on hold as we learn more about the next phase of the pandemic and the Omicron variant’s role in its future.