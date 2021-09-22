1 in 5 firms have changed staff contracts since pandemic

One in five employers have made changes to their employees’ terms and conditions of employment between March 2020 and July 2021, according to new research released this week by the CIPD.
The most common changes were to location of work at 49%, followed by hours of work at 47% and pay levels at 44%, redundancy/terms pay at 22% and access to enhanced contractual entitlements/incentives at 20%.
