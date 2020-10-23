HR Technology 2.0
Trolls movie | Boss tells redundant staff to watch kids film to 'feel better'

Boss tells redundant staff to watch kids film to 'feel better'

Staff at streaming platform Quibi have reportedly been told to listen to a song from the kids’ film Trolls to lift their spirits, while also informing them they will be laid off from the firm.

During a video call earlier this week, Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg suggested the song Get Back Up Again might make them feel better, people familiar with the call told the Wall Street Journal.

