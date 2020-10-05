HR & Benefits
How a digital future is defining HR at Guinness World Records

How a digital future is defining HR at Guinness World Records

It’s likely that you grew up with a Guinness World Records (GWR) book in your house; the annual compendium of world-renowned record breakers is an iconic mainstay of publishing, having been around since its inception in 1955. However, whilst the book remains a dependable consistent, the company behind its creation is not content to rest on its laurels.

In fact, forward-thinking Global People & Culture Director Stephanie Lunn has spent her time at the company unifying and digitising as much as possible to fit with her concept of a better, more people-centric HR function – a name that, incidentally, she doesn’t even believe is a true representation of what the function serves to achieve.

