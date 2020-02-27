HR conference | Stephen Fry to headline UNLEASH Spring 2020

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Stephen Fry to headline UNLEASH Spring 2020

Stephen Fry, comedian, actor, writer and activist, will deliver the keynote speech at UNLEASH Spring 2020, held in London.

Fry will speak on how to repurpose mankind for the age of machines focussing on how humans have adapted to other evolutionary changes over the past millennia.

