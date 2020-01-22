Jobs market data reveals positive outlook for 2020

January’s edition of the Office for National Statistics’ Market Reports shows an optimistic trend for the UK jobs market, with an employment rate estimated at a record high of 76.3%, or 0.6% higher than the previous year and 0.5% up on the previous quarter.
Despite seeing a period of slow stagnation earlier in the year, the report, which identifies employment rates from 1971 (when the office was founded) to December of 2019, showed a steady and positive upward trend as the year came to a close. Estimated employment rates for people aged between 16 and 64-years-old have generally been increasing since early 2012 but levelled off before prior to Q4.
