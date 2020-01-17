People data | HR at Reiss: “It's pretty Google-y”

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR at Reiss: “It's pretty Google-y”

Luke East, People and Culture Director at Reiss, has a strong history in retail. He’s been working in HR at the high-street retailer for almost ten years, having previous roles at Ben Sherman, M&S and Quicksilver, driving commercial objectives and overseeing group functions. 

More recently, he’s experienced digitalisation and engagement transformation at Reiss as the firm, under new ownership, seeks to increase profitability and upgrade their processes for the digital age including enabling HR with better people data and getting ‘Google-y’. 

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

Google cuts meetings to stop staff leaking info
Mistrust | Google cuts meetings to stop staff leaking info
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Nearly 50% of employers have people analytics teams
Data | Nearly 50% of employers have people analytics teams
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Would your staff sell company secrets for £1,000?
Data security | Would your staff sell company secrets for £1,000?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence

Related Content

5 minutes with Virgin Management's People Director
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virgin | 5 minutes with Virgin Management's People Director

Feature
3 mins read
How to navigate employment tribunals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee Relations | How to navigate employment tribunals

Insight
1 mins read
Can employees be forced to speak English at work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Discrimination | Can employees be forced to speak English at work?

Long Read
4 mins read
Why all leaders need to be coaches
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | Why all leaders need to be coaches

Magazine
6 mins read
How does PM Boris Johnson score on HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Boris on HR | How does PM Boris Johnson score on HR?

News
8 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence